Caddo firefighters talk rescue of 30-lb snake & fire safety tips

Sunny the albino boa constrictor
Sunny the albino boa constrictor(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s that time of year where there’s an increase in house fires. Because of this, it’s important to know the importance of having a fire safety plan for you and your pets.

On Monday, Dec. 19, Caddo Parish District 4 responded to a call that resulted in an interesting find. An albino boa constrictor named Sunny was pulled from their most recent house fire. The big snake is six and a half feet long and weighs in at about 30 pounds.

Firefighters John Phelan and Steven Kennedy joined KSLA on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to discuss Sunny’s rescue and provide fire safety tips.

Watch the interview with Sunny>>

Tips for fire safety:

  • Don’t overload your electrical outlets.
  • Have an escape plan in case of an emergency and make sure all household members know the plan.
  • Make sure space heaters have room and that your outlets are the correct wattage.
  • Always have smoke detectors and replace batteries when needed.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

