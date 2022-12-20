Bitterly cold arctic air arrives Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our big weather story remains focused around a sharp blast of cold air arriving with a cold front on Thursday. A stretch of 36 to 48 hours of below freezing temperatures is expected for most the area with only a slight warm up over the Christmas weekend.

We’ll see clear skies this evening before a few clouds return later tonight. Temperatures will be cold falling to near freezing by morning.

Clouds will increase again on Thursday although some glimpses of sunshine are expected at times. Temperatures will remain cool, only getting into the low to mid 50s by afternoon.

An Arctic cold front will arrive in the northern ArkLaTex Thursday morning. Temperatures will quickly drop in the wake of the front as it passes through the area. While many spots will hit the 50s to low 60s for highs, those numbers will only last through early afternoon. By sunset temperatures around the ArkLaTex will range from the 20s around I-30 to 30s to near 40 across the south. The wind will be howling with the blast of cold air, picking up from the north just behind the front at 20-30 mph.

Moisture will be limited with the front so only a few showers are expected as it passes by. We may pick up a snow flurry or 2 in the colder air before dry air and clearing skies arrive in the evening.

Temperatures will steadily drop into Thursday night bottoming out in the single digits around I-30 to the low teens along and south of I-20. With the wind it will feel more like the single digits above and below zero by sunrise Friday.

Friday will be spent below freezing despite some sunshine around. Afternoon highs are only expected in the mid to upper 20s.

We’ll be back in the teens to near 20 Friday night under mostly clear skies. A few clouds will move through on Saturday with afternoon highs barely above freezing in the low to mid 30s.

Christmas Day is looking sunny, but continued cold. We’ll start in the 20s in the morning and only reach to around 40 in the afternoon.

The cold will moderate a little early next week with highs getting back to around 50. Mornings will remain below freezing with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!

