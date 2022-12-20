2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The incident occurred in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive at the Cross Lake Apartments.

Officials say a man and his girlfriend were walking visitors to their car, when four Black males in ski masks walked up to them and started shooting. Two of the men reportedly had AK-47s.

The man was shot in the right knee and the woman was grazed on the right cheek. They were both taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say nine vehicles and two apartment units were damaged in the shooting. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.