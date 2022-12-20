2 dead, 3 injured after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 northbound in Jefferson Co., Ill.

Santa’s Toy Drive
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people are dead and three others were injured after two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 northbound.

It happened around 1:18 a.m. on Monday, December 20.

According to an Illinois State Police crash report, an unknown truck-tractor/semi-trailer and a 2016 white Nissan SUV were going northbound on I-57 near milepost 102.5 in a construction area when the SUV “made contact” with the semi as the lanes merged from two to one.

Troopers say the SUV left the road and overturned several times.

They said two passengers, a 67-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman from Shreveport, Louisiana, were ejected from the SUV and later pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner.

The remaining occupants of the SUV: a 40-year-old man who was driving, a 41-year-old woman and a juvenile male were taken to an area hospital with injuries. They were all from Shreveport, Louisiana also.

According to a Facebook post by the Jefferson Fire Protection District #1, the child had critical but non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene before being airlifted out of Mt. Vernon and flown to St. Louis.

They said the driver was taken to by ambulance to an area hospital and the other adult was treated at the scene, then taken by ambulance to an area hospital where a helicopter was waiting to take her to a St. Louis hospital.

According to ISP, the semi left the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

