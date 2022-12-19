Santa’s Toy Drive
Woman allegedly broke into Robert De Niro’s home, tried to take Christmas gifts, police say

Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday, Sept....
Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - A woman was arrested early Monday morning after breaking into legendary actor Robert De Niro’s townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, police said.

Shanice Aviles, 30, was arrested after authorities said she was spotted entering the actor’s home at around 2:45 a.m. Eastern.

Police said she was spotted taking Christmas presents from under the tree and putting them in a bag.

De Niro was home at the time and came downstairs when he heard the commotion, but did not interact with the woman, who was on a different floor.

Police said they saw Aviles walking down the street trying different doors before she forced her way into the home.

She’s already well-known to NYPD for previous burglary and larceny arrests and is credited as one of the top five burglars in the NYPD’s 19th precinct.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

