Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Trooper arrested following Ronald Greene’s death released on Monday in Union Parish

Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019.
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019.(MGN / Louisiana State Police)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION PARISH, La. (KALB) - Master Trooper Kory York, who is charged with one count of negligent homicide and 10 counts of malfeasance in office following the death of Ronald Greene, was released from jail on Monday, Dec. 19, after posting a property bond in the amount of $60,000 in Union Parish, according to his attorney, Mike Small.

York was previously suspended for 50 hours without pay.

Greene, a Black man, was beaten and died while in Louisiana State Police custody, following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that ended near Monroe on May 10, 2019.

Here’s the official statement from Small below:

We are waiting on further details, including bond information, on the others arrested in this case.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase
Long John Silvers on Jewella Avenue catches fire in the early morning hours when no employees...
Long John Silver’s on Jewella Avenue catches fire during closed hours
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Math and Science...
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home

Latest News

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for Brennan, who disappeared after going for his...
FOUND SAFE: DeSoto Parish man who went missing after going on daily walk back home
An EF-2 tornado that touched down in Keithville, La. on Dec. 13, 2022 left damage along Pecan...
SVN rescues 2 dogs trapped under rubble nearly a week after deadly Keithville tornado
The Randy Sams' Outreach Center in Texarkana is preparing for extreme cold weather.
Texarkana outreach center prepares to help community ahead of winter weather
A special remembrance ceremony was held Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at Barksdale Air Force Base to...
BAFB holds 50th anniversary remembrance ceremony of bombing campaign during Vietnam War