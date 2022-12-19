Santa’s Toy Drive
Texarkana outreach center prepares to help community ahead of winter weather

The Randy Sams' Outreach Center in Texarkana is preparing for extreme cold weather.

By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Extra cold temperatures are expected to hit the ArkLaTex later this week and many organizations have begun preparing for the weather.

Christie Lewis brought bags of winter items to Randy Sams’ Outreach Center in Texarkana on Monday, Dec. 19.




“I’ve had a lot of people to help me in the past and they say, ‘Pay it forward,’ and that is what I’m doing,” she said.

And just in time for those at this homeless shelter. Jennifer Lacefield, executive director of the center, said part of their preparation is getting more cold weather items to help the homeless community survive frigid temperatures.




“Coats, gloves, scarfs, headwear, those types of things are very crucial in keeping everybody warm at this time when the temperatures drop as much as they do,” she said.

Today, there were 70 people seeking shelter at the center. Officials say they expect that number to change before the weekend

“I anticipate our numbers will go up so we are planning to be able to accommodate a higher number of clients in the coming days,” said Lacefield.




She says they have the capacity to house 136 residents, but the services they offer reach further than just inside the building.

“We provide clothing items and hygiene items to anyone in the community that needs those as well. We try to meet the needs.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

