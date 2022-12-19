Santa’s Toy Drive
SVN rescues 2 dogs trapped under rubble nearly a week after deadly Keithville tornado

An EF-2 tornado that touched down in Keithville, La. on Dec. 13, 2022 left damage along Pecan...
An EF-2 tornado that touched down in Keithville, La. on Dec. 13, 2022 left damage along Pecan Road.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Volunteer Network is still working to help those affected by a tornado that touched down in Keithville on Dec. 13.

Over the weekend, SVN founder, Keith Bryant, says more than 150 volunteers worked to clean up the area. While volunteers continued their work Monday, they rescued two dogs that had been trapped under rubble since Tuesday night’s storms.

The deadly EF-2 tornado left a mother and son dead. Yoshiko Smith, 30, and her 8-year-old son, Nikolus Little, lost their lives.

MORE STORIES ABOUT TORNADO
Aftermath of Keithville tornado, Gov. John Bel Edwards arrives

After declaring a state of emergency for all areas affected by the storm, Gov. John Bel Edwards visited Keithville to tour the damage.

The aftermath of the damage in Keithville.
Shreveport Volunteer Network clears out debris, helps families in Keithville

Many people’s lives have been devastated and homes were lost after a tornado hit the Four Forks area on Dec. 13. So, on Dec. 17, SVN came to help people put their lives back together, the organization brought chainsaws and other heavy equipment.

Tornado relief and clean up efforts.
Community coming together for Keithville

After the catastrophic EF-2 tornado that passed through Keithville on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the community has come together to help those displaced by the storm.

People coming together to help and feed Keithville residents.

