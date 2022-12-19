Santa’s Toy Drive
SPD looking for missing 14-year-old

Jutristyn Horace, DOB: 8/11/08
Jutristyn Horace, DOB: 8/11/08
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old.

Police say Jutristyn Horace, 14, was last seen Dec. 15 around 7 a.m. leaving the Piccadilly at Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport. Horace is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs about 135-140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with “Nike” written on it in white letters, black joggers, and tie dye Crocs.

Anyone with information on Horace’s whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

