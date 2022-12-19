Santa’s Toy Drive
South Bossier Fire District #2 unveils memorial for firefighter killed in on-duty accident in 2021

On Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, the South Bossier Fire District #2 unveiled a permanent memorial...
On Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, the South Bossier Fire District #2 unveiled a permanent memorial honoring fallen firefighter, Jessie Henry.(South Bossier Fire District #2)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The South Bossier Fire District #2 honored one of its own Sunday.

A permanent memorial was unveiled at the district’s Central Station on Sunday, Dec. 18. The memorial is dedicated in loving memory of Jessie Henry, a firefighter who was killed in mid-December of 2021 in an on-duty accident while working on a fire truck. Back in mid-August, a portion of Highway 527 was also dedicated to the fallen firefighter.

The newly unveiled memorial features a statue of a firefighter beneath a flagpole and a marker engraved with Henry’s name.

