South Bossier Fire District #2 unveils memorial for firefighter killed in on-duty accident in 2021
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The South Bossier Fire District #2 honored one of its own Sunday.
A permanent memorial was unveiled at the district’s Central Station on Sunday, Dec. 18. The memorial is dedicated in loving memory of Jessie Henry, a firefighter who was killed in mid-December of 2021 in an on-duty accident while working on a fire truck. Back in mid-August, a portion of Highway 527 was also dedicated to the fallen firefighter.
The newly unveiled memorial features a statue of a firefighter beneath a flagpole and a marker engraved with Henry’s name.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.