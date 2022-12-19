Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

FOUND SAFE: DeSoto Parish man who went missing after going on daily walk back home

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for Brennan, who disappeared after going for his...
The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for Brennan, who disappeared after going for his daily walk on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.(DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: The missing man was found safe Monday (Dec. 19) afternoon, according to his mother.

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing man.

Investigators say Brennan is 20-years-old and is 6′ 2″ tall, weighing about 190 lbs. He has blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, jeans, and black shoes.

Officials say he may be somewhere between Mansfield and Logansport along Highway 84. The woman who brought the case to the attention of the sheriff’s office says Brennan ran off Sunday morning (Dec. 18) when he went out on his daily walk and didn’t come home.

Anyone with information on Brennan’s whereabouts should call Investigator Russ Jones at 318-872-3956.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase
Long John Silvers on Jewella Avenue catches fire in the early morning hours when no employees...
Long John Silver’s on Jewella Avenue catches fire during closed hours
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Math and Science...
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home

Latest News

An EF-2 tornado that touched down in Keithville, La. on Dec. 13, 2022 left damage along Pecan...
SVN rescues 2 dogs trapped under rubble nearly a week after deadly Keithville tornado
The Randy Sams' Outreach Center in Texarkana is preparing for extreme cold weather.
Texarkana outreach center prepares to help community ahead of winter weather
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019.
Trooper arrested following Ronald Greene’s death released on Monday in Union Parish
A special remembrance ceremony was held Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at Barksdale Air Force Base to...
BAFB holds 50th anniversary remembrance ceremony of bombing campaign during Vietnam War