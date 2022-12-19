Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Ruston man sentenced to prison for threats to member of Congress

The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress who are trying to advance his $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" and pass legislation to avoid a federal shutdown, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - On Dec. 19, 2022, Ruston resident Chase Levi Thibodeaux, 39, was sentenced to 36 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Thibodeaux was sentenced for threats in interstate commerce.

United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty sentenced Thibodeaux.

This sentence stems from an incident on Oct. 12, 2021, when Thibodeaux called the New York office of a United States Congress member.

Leaving a voicemail, Thibodeaux stated he would gun down the member of Congress in the street and they “would never know what hit them.”

The United States Capitol Police began investigating these threats and found that Thibodeaux had made over 100 phone calls to the Congressional Office two months prior as well as leaving voicemails for the member of Congress.

The FBI and the United States Capitol Police investigated this case. The prosecution was brought by Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth D. Reeg.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase
Long John Silvers on Jewella Avenue catches fire in the early morning hours when no employees...
Long John Silver’s on Jewella Avenue catches fire during closed hours
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home
According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Math and Science...
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies

Latest News

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts...
Gov. Edwards discusses La.’s progress during annual end of the year news conference
TikTok
TikTok now banned on all La. Secretary of State’s Office devices, Ardoin announces
On Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, the South Bossier Fire District #2 unveiled a permanent memorial...
South Bossier Fire District #2 unveils memorial for firefighter killed in on-duty accident in 2021
Shreveport house fire under investigation
Shreveport house fire under investigation