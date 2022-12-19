Multiplex apartment gets heavy smoke, fire damage after blaze

Santa’s Toy Drive
Multiplex apartment has heavy smoke, fire damage after blaze(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters responded to a fire at around 6:43 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.

The incident occurred in the 900 block of Gladstone Boulevard, between Thornhill and Fairfield Avenue.

Officials say a home converted into a multiplex apartment caught fire. A neighbor called SPD after knocking on all three apartment doors and finding nobody home.

Firefighters say the home has heavy smoke and fire damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

