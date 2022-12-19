Santa’s Toy Drive
MISSING: Woman last seen on Maison Park Drive in Shreveport

Fallon Tubbs, DOB: 10/12/1992
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

SPD says they’re looking for Fallon Tubbs, 30. She was last seen in the 3700 block of Maison Park Drive on Dec. 12. Tubbs is described as 5′ 4″ tall, weighing about 110 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Police say they aren’t sure what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information about where Tubbs is should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

