Man killed in Panola County house fire

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed Friday in a house fire near Lake Murvaul, according to Panola County Fire Marshal Bryan Murff.

The fire happened just before 2 a.m. at a house along CR 175. Murff said neighbors told first responders they feared the homeowner was still in the house.

“It was fully involved,” Murff said.

After firefighters managed to get the flames under control, the man’s body was recovered.

Firefighters from the Gary and Clayton Volunteer Fire Departments responded along with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

Murff has requested assistance from the State Fire Marshal in investigating the cause of the fire. The victim’s body has been sent for an autopsy.

