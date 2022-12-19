Man arrested for beating up pregnant girlfriend, shooting & killing her dog, CPSO reports

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is behind bars after allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Sept. 10 just before 2 a.m., deputies were sent out to the 10400 block of East Kings Highway on a domestic call. The victim reported to deputies that her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, had shoved her into the bathroom cabinet, hit her in the face, and pulled out some of her hair.

Officials say McKeaver then grabbed a pistol before leaving the home. As he walked through the living room to leave the house, he reportedly shot the victim’s dog while it was locked in its kennel, killing it. McKeaver left the home before deputies got there.

A warrant for McKeaver’s arrest was issued on charges of domestic abuse battery (while pregnant) and aggravated cruelty to animals. McKeaver was arrested Dec. 5 around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Colquitt Road. He was then booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

