Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, Houston Cougars arriving for the I-Bowl

Kickoff set for 2 p.m. Dec. 23 in Independence Stadium in Shreveport
Just in time for the 2022 Independence Bowl, there's new turf in Independence Bowl Stadium in Shreveport.
Just in time for the 2022 Independence Bowl, there's new turf in Independence Bowl Stadium in Shreveport.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Days ahead of game day, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl contenders are arriving in Shreveport.

The Sun Belt Conference’s Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and the American Athletic Conference’s Houston Cougars will face off Friday, Dec. 23. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. CST in Independence Stadium in Shreveport.

The players and their coaches will arrive via bus Monday afternoon then will be feted at a welcome party that evening complete with a sampling of Louisiana cuisine.

Look good, play good 🤟 All geared up for the Independence Bowl! #cULture | #GeauxCajuns

Posted by Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football on Friday, December 16, 2022

In honor of bowl week, we put a mic on everyone’s Australian punter @LaineWilkins22 #GoCoogs x Jersey Mike's Subs

Posted by Houston Cougar Football on Monday, December 19, 2022

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening for more about the teams’ arrival.

