Bitterly cold arctic air on the way this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A blast of arctic air will be arriving in the ArkLaTex later this week bringing pipe-busting cold and a chill that will stick around through Christmas. Despite the cold air in place the forecast will be a dry one with no chances for snow expected.

A cold rain will continue across much of the area along and south of I-20 into tonight. Temperatures will hold steady around the 40 degree mark.

Rain will taper off during the morning hours Tuesday with cloudy skies hanging on into the afternoon. We’ll be chilly again with afternoon temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll warm back into the 50s Wednesday with some sunshine peeking back through the clouds at times. Dry weather is expected for midweek.

Clouds are back Thursday and a few showers may pop up ahead of a strong cold front. Temperatures will vary across the area depending on when the cold front arrives. Areas around and south of I-20 will warm into the 50s to low 60s, but to the north it will be colder. As the front passes expect to see a noticeable temperature drop and a blustery north wind around 20-30 mph with higher gusts.

Temperatures will plummet through the night Thursday. By daybreak Friday we’ll be down in the low to mid teens across the ArkLaTex. Factor in the wind and it will be feeling-like the single digits above and below zero.

We will see plenty of sunshine Friday, but temperatures aren’t likely to make to freezing with afternoon highs primarily in the mid to upper 20s.

We’ll be back into the teens to around 20 Friday night. Look for a few clouds around on Christmas Eve with temperatures getting back above freezing, but only reaching the mid 30s for highs.

Right now Christmas Day is looking cold, but sunny and quiet. We’ll start the day in the 20s with afternoon highs near 40 which will be the coldest Christmas we’ve seen in more than 20 years!

Temperatures will steadily moderate the following week as the arctic air lifts out of the area and milder conditions begin settling back in.

Have a great rest of your Monday!

