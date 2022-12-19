Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

BAFB holds 50th anniversary remembrance ceremony of bombing campaign during Vietnam War

A special remembrance ceremony was held Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at Barksdale Air Force Base to...
A special remembrance ceremony was held Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at Barksdale Air Force Base to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Operation Linebacker II.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A special remembrance ceremony was held Monday, Dec. 19 at the Barksdale Global Power Museum on Barksdale Air Force Base.

During the ceremony, the Eighth Air Force commemorated the 50th anniversary of Operation Linebacker II. Eighth Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Commander Major General Andrew Gebara served as the keynote speaker for the event, which ended with a wreath laying at the Operation Linebacker II memorial on the base.

A special remembrance ceremony was held Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at Barksdale Air Force Base to...
A special remembrance ceremony was held Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at Barksdale Air Force Base to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Operation Linebacker II.(KSLA)

Operation Linebacker II was an aerial bombing campaign aimed at targets in North Vietnam during the final period of the Vietnam War. As peace talks between North Vietnam and the U.S. were failing, President Richard Nixon ordered the bombing in order to bring the North Vietnamese government back to the negotiating table.

“Operation Linebacker II is an important part of Eighth Air Force and our nation’s history,” said Maj. Gen. Gebara. “The magnitude and selflessness of Airmen who served on those missions 50 years ago is a testament to the will of each warrior that fought for freedom, and they deserve to be honored and remembered. We will continue to carry on their legacy and continue to defend our country in their name. Their commitment and sacrifice helped pave the way for the world’s greatest Air Force in the world.”

The campaign involved 700 nighttime sorties flown by B-52 aircraft. The bombing ultimately persuaded the North Vietnamese government to resume peace talks with the U.S. During the campaign, 75 American airmen were killed, including 35 from 15 downed B-52 Stratofortress bombers. The bombing lasted from Dec. 18, 1971 to Dec. 29, 1972.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase
Long John Silvers on Jewella Avenue catches fire in the early morning hours when no employees...
Long John Silver’s on Jewella Avenue catches fire during closed hours
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Math and Science...
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home

Latest News

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for Brennan, who disappeared after going for his...
FOUND SAFE: DeSoto Parish man who went missing after going on daily walk back home
An EF-2 tornado that touched down in Keithville, La. on Dec. 13, 2022 left damage along Pecan...
SVN rescues 2 dogs trapped under rubble nearly a week after deadly Keithville tornado
The Randy Sams' Outreach Center in Texarkana is preparing for extreme cold weather.
Texarkana outreach center prepares to help community ahead of winter weather
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019.
Trooper arrested following Ronald Greene’s death released on Monday in Union Parish