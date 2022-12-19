Santa’s Toy Drive
Anti-abortion priest Pavone defrocked for blasphemous posts

In this Wednesday, April 17, 2013 file photo, the Rev. Frank Pavone, national director of New...
In this Wednesday, April 17, 2013 file photo, the Rev. Frank Pavone, national director of New York-based Priests for Life, addresses people at an anti-abortion rally outside the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. (AP Photo/James MacPherson)(James MacPherson | AP)
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion U.S. priest, Frank Pavone, for what it says were “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop. A letter to U.S. bishops from the Vatican ambassador to the U.S., obtained Sunday, says the decision against Pavone, who heads the anti-abortion group Priests for Life, had been taken Nov. 9. It says there is no chance for an appeal. Pavone had been investigated by his then-diocese of Amarillo, Texas, for having placed an aborted fetus on an altar and posting a video of it on two social media sites in 2016.

