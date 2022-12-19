Santa’s Toy Drive
5 injured in early morning rollover crash in Natchitoches Parish

Five people were injured in a rollover crash involving two vehicles on I-49 N on Sunday, Dec....
Five people were injured in a rollover crash involving two vehicles on I-49 N on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Five people were injured in a wreck on I-49 early Sunday morning (Dec. 18).

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says the two-vehicle rollover crash happened around 3 a.m. on I-49 N near mile marker 128 just south of the Cypress exit. While first responders were on the scene, dispatch began getting more 911 calls that another wreck happened while a car was headed north on I-49 and crashed into the wreckage.

Five people were injured in a rollover crash involving two vehicles on I-49 N on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Two vehicle overturned, resulting in five people being injured, the sheriff’s office says. A Life Air helicopter was sent to the scene as part of the response. While working the crash, deputies diverted traffic off the interstate at the Cypress exit onto Highway 120. The interstate remained closed for a couple of hours while Louisiana State Police processed the scene.

One person was airlifted to a hospital, while the four others were transported to regional hospitals via ambulance. All of the victims are expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

