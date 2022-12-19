$200M DiamondJacks makeover will give area its first land-based casino

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — After sitting empty for more than two years, the DiamondJacks Casino and Hotel property in Bossier City has a new future ahead of it.

The casino used to be very popular in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. But like many facilities, it closed in 2020 because it was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s a closer look at what to expect this time around.

“It’s a huge day for the Shreveport-Bossier market. That property has been in bad shape for many years, of course, and it’s actually been closed for two years,” said Ronnie Johns, chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

The former DiamondJacks Casino sees a bright new future after the board approved the sale of the Bossier City property to its new owners, Foundation Gaming.

The sale sets the stage for a $200 million makeover, including 405 renovated hotel rooms and a brand-new sportsbook.

“You’ll have over 25,000 square feet of meeting space. You’ll have a 12,000-square-foot ballroom that’s gonna be renovated,” Johns explained. “There will be a brand-new spa and fitness center and numerous new restaurants throughout the property.”

KSLA News 12 has been told that work on the new Foundation Gaming property, which has not yet named, will be completed by December 2024.

Johns said the future of gaming in Shreveport-Bossier will prosper, offering a fresh gaming experience to visitors and bringing drastic economic development to Bossier City, Bossier Parish and the state of Louisiana.

“While they pay the state of Louisiana a hefty gaming tax, it’s 21.5%, they also will enter into an agreement with Bossier City and the Parish of Bossier for a local gaming tax.”

Johns said the move may be even more of a win for Bossier City itself.

“There are, first of all, a lot of local businesses that will prosper from this. They’re able to sell their services and their products to them. Casinos buy a lot of food, they buy a lot of supplies and they provide a lot of services.”

While local businesses will benefit, those needing a job will have ample opportunity to get one with about 700 jobs arriving with the finished product.

On another note, the completed project will be the first land-based casino in the Shreveport-Bossier City market, phasing out one of the area’s trademark riverboats.

“The old riverboats have low ceilings in them, the ventilation systems in them are not very good. They’ve outlived their usefulness,” Johns said.

