Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

14-year-old survives cardiac arrest from flu complications: ‘I’m just glad to be here’

A 14-year-old girl in Alabama is thankful to be alive after she nearly died from flu complications. (Source: WALA)
By Lee Peck and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A 14-year-old girl in Alabama is thankful to be alive after she nearly died from flu complications.

Mileigh Mothershead, a freshman at Satsuma High School just north of Mobile, spent several weeks at USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital on a ventilator.

“I just remember, it was hard to breathe... It just all happened really fast,” Mileigh said.

Mileigh was admitted to the hospital on Halloween with pneumonia after she had the flu. Due to a rare blood disorder which makes it difficult for her body to fight off bacteria, Mileigh ended up in cardiac arrest. Her older sister Joeli died from the disorder in 2007.

“It kind of shocks me that I’m 14 years old and had cardiac arrest and I came out of it... I’m still here,” Mileigh said.

Mileigh’s mom Brittany Mothershead said her daughter went from being at school on a Thursday to being on a ventilator on a Tuesday.

Her family said her recovery is nothing short of a miracle.

“She’s had follow-up appointments since being home, and even her physicians are amazed at how good she looked because of how sick she was,” her mom said.

Now that Mileigh is back home for the holidays, this Christmas is extra special and one the family won’t soon forget.

“I’m just glad I’m here,” Mileigh said.

Mileigh hopes to return to in-class learning soon and is even preparing to compete in a pageant next month.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase
Long John Silvers on Jewella Avenue catches fire in the early morning hours when no employees...
Long John Silver’s on Jewella Avenue catches fire during closed hours
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Math and Science...
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home

Latest News

FILE - Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead speaks with the media about his attempt to negotiate the...
Prosecutors: Fraud fed Brooklyn preacher’s flashy lifestyle
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel unveils criminal referral against Donald Trump and associates
The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for Brennan, who disappeared after going for his...
FOUND SAFE: DeSoto Parish man who went missing after going on daily walk back home
FILE – Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried appeared in court in the Bahamas on Monday.
FTX founder agrees to extradition to US, attorney says
An EF-2 tornado that touched down in Keithville, La. on Dec. 13, 2022 left damage along Pecan...
SVN rescues 2 dogs trapped under rubble nearly a week after deadly Keithville tornado