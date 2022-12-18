Santa’s Toy Drive
Wet start to the week; very cold to end

By Austin Evans
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Highs reached the mid-50s across the ArkLaTex today and there has been plenty of sunshine. Cloud cover will continue to increase going into the overnight hours and thanks to that we will only drop to the upper-30s for overnight lows.

Tomorrow we will see rain beginning early in the morning, which will be an all-day problem. Highs tomorrow will only reach the low-40s thanks to the continued cloudy skies and rainfall in the ArkLaTex. Be prepared to drive in the rain during all morning, lunchtime, and evening commutes. There is a chance for a light wintry mix in our northern counties, this will not be a big deal. Temperatures will drop to the 30s again tomorrow night.

Lingering showers are expected Tuesday morning with temperatures staying in the 40s for highs. The 50s will return Wednesday and Thursday but the top story for Thursday is the strong cold front that will move through the region, dropping our temperatures into the teens and single digits Thursday night. That cold front will bring the chance for some flurries, and some frozen stuff, but nothing major is expected. Highs in the 20s Friday.

