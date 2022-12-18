Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Volunteers unload products donated by Karl Malone for Union Parish storm victims

Volunteers unload products donated by Karl Malone for Union Parish storm victims
Volunteers unload products donated by Karl Malone for Union Parish storm victims(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Karl Malone, a north Louisiana native and NBA legend, partnered with Brookshire Grocery Company to donate $50,000 worth of products to victims affected by Tuesday night’s tornado in Union Parish.

The donation happened Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Farmerville at Willie Davis Jr. Recreation Center. Malone says he’s passionate about his home region and the entire state of Louisiana. Malone expressed that he’s all about taking action where he grew up when issues arise.

Students from Louisiana Tech University helped unload two truckloads of items from BGC. LA Tech student and fraternity member, Ethan Jeffus, says since hearing about the damages from the EF-3 tornado in Union Parish, students wanted to help out victims in any way they could.

Residents impacted by the storm were on site at the recreation center, and one Farmerville resident said the winds were so strong on the night of the storm that her son thought a person was outside their door at home.

Donated items from the community and Karl Malone will be available for anyone in need when the recreation center opens back up Monday morning at 7 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
Police say cases are connected: two bodies found hours apart, one behind dumpster and other in drainage ditch
SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
Man found dead outside bars on Youree Drive; suspect sought
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment
SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
Man killed outside Youree Drive bar identified
SPD investigating traffic-related death off Kings Highway

Latest News

5 women suspected of stealing 6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase
According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Math and Science...
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies
Tiller Veterinary Clinic fire
Footage from witnesses of the Tiller Veterinary Clinic fire
horse generic
La. officials warn about recall after dozens of horses become sick