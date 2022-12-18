Reaction pours in following indictments of five La. law enforcement officers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Reactions are pouring in after four state troopers and a Union Parish deputy were indicted in connection with Ronald Greene’s death. Green died in state police custody in 2019 following a high-speed chase that ended in Union Parish.

“It is a historical day in Louisiana for officers to be indicted on anything, so we don’t want to discount the immense work that has been done to get to this point,” said staff attorney for the ACLU of Louisiana, Meghan Matt.

Matt said a lot of effort has been put into making sure Greene’s family gets the justice they’re looking for, but she said the ACLU was hoping for manslaughter charges.

“It is a very mixed bag of emotions because they want to see equity in the way that their loved one and his life is valued,” said Matt.

Following Thursday’s indictments, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office put Deputy Chris Harpin on paid administrative leave. LSP also put Trooper Kory York and Lt. John Clary on administrative leave pending the outcome of legal proceedings.

However, that’s not what the ACLU believes should be done.

“We believe these officers should be terminated immediately, arrested immediately, and charged immediately and the proceeds should go as quickly and expeditiously as possible,” said Matt.

In a statement released Thursday evening, LSP Colonel Lamar Davis said “LSP has made fundamental improvements to our operations, training, and administration. These reforms have led to the implementation of critical changes throughout the department and the rebuilding of trust within the communities we serve.”

President of the Ouachita Parish chapter of the NAACP, whose also a former Shreveport police officer, Rev. Ambrose Douzart, said these indictments will bring change to Louisiana and across the country.

“This ought to better strengthen law enforcement to tell them you got a job to do, let’s do our job according to the law and if you do your job according to the law, you won’t have all these unwanted interruptions,” said Douzart.

Douzart wants to encourage people to let the case play out in court, and agrees with Matt, saying the indictments are a big step in the right direction.

“To come forth with five indictments, that’s setting history in order, that’s putting where the law needs to be in order, so we have to realize this is a first perhaps but let’s not stop let’s stay right with them, accountability will hold everybody accountable,” said Douzart.

Attorney Mike Small who represents Kory York reacted to the charges saying in part “Following their extensive investigation which consumed over 2 and a half years, federal prosecutors, those who even Mr. Belton acknowledged were most qualified to investigate and prosecute such cases, determined criminal charges were not warranted and turned over their investigative findings and evidence to Mr. Belton.” Small goes on to say “with all due respect it’s clear to me that the federal prosecutors got it right and Mr. Belton got it wrong.”

