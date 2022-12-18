Santa’s Toy Drive
Police release name of shooting victim found dead inside car on I-110 North

One person is dead following a shooting on the interstate early Friday (Dec. 16) morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead following a shooting on the interstate early Friday (Dec. 16) morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say it happened around 3:35 a.m. on I-110 North near Harding Blvd. Once they arrived, officers found a victim dead inside of a car from gunshot injuries.

Emergency officials respond to a deadly shooting on the interstate early Friday morning, Dec. 16.
Emergency officials respond to a deadly shooting on the interstate early Friday morning, Dec. 16.(Submitted)

The victim was identified as Lenard Moore, 44, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police added Moore was shot several times by someone in a passing vehicle.

A motive and suspect in the shooting are unknown at this time, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Anyone who has information that may be able to help investigators is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

