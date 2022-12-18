Over 1,500 wreaths laid at the Alexandria National Cemetery

Santa’s Toy Drive
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Wreaths Across America honored American veterans by laying wreaths on their graves at the Alexandria National Cemetery.

Known as Wreaths Across America Day, every December the organization lays thousands of wreaths at cemeteries around the country.

“It’s a chance to pay respect to them and their memory, it’s a chance to honor the folks who are still serving in the military and their family, and it’s a chance for us to teach our children how important service is, and how important the service of the people who are here was to our freedom,” said Mike Johnson, District 27 State Representative.

Around a hundred people gathered at the cemetery on Saturday, many of them veterans themselves. Kelly Mcfarlain, AMVETS Post 7 Commander and active duty Army, said the event was heartwarming.

“It makes me think of fellow soldiers that I’ve lost and friends that I’ve lost,” said Mcfarlain. “I just hope that my son when he’s walking around with his kids - he saw what it does to me when I’m here - it really means something and that’s part of Wreaths Across America, it’s not just laying the wreaths it’s about teaching the youth.”

1,557 wreaths were laid at the cemetery; the goal was to cover all 8,000 veterans’ graves. Mcfarlain said as good as this year’s event was, there is room for improvement next year.

“We’re missing the mark, I think Cenla can do a lot better than that,” said Mcfarlain. “We are really going to try to up the ante. I mean we’ve got the resources in Central Louisiana to get all 8,000 the right Christmas.”

Until January 15, all wreaths sponsored will be matched and laid next year. CLICK HERE to contribute to the Alexandria National Cemetery to make sure sponsorships stay local.

