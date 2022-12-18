Long John Silver’s on Jewella Avenue catches fire during closed hours

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) received a fire emergency call sending them to the Long John Silver’s on Jewella avenue in the early morning hours.

On Dec. 18, at 3:40 a.m., SFD received a dispatch sending them to the Long John Silver’s, located at 8928 Jewella Avenue. The first units arrived 5 minutes after the call and reported heavy smoke coming from the building.

35 firefighters in total were on the scene battling the blaze. SFD reported that the fire was under control by 4:33 a.m.

Due to the early hours, the restaurant was closed when it caught on fire, so no employees were at the location.

There were no injuries during the event.

Currently, the reason for the fire is unknown and a fire investigator is at the location.

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

