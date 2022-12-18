Santa’s Toy Drive
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase

By Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Dec. 14, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Ark.

Officers were given information about the theft and then came in contact with a white Chevrolet Malibu in the 1700 block of East 47th Street in Texarkana. The car sped away as the officer at the scene approached, say officials with Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

The officer sped after the car, which was going about 133 mph. The suspects in the Malibu then began throwing the stolen items out of the window.

According to officials, the suspects were finally stopped at Tall Oaks Street and Water Oak Street intersection, and all five women were arrested.

The arrested suspects are as follows:

  • Deja Hunter, 22
  • Kayla Jones, 21
  • Romekia Robinson, 21
  • Kyshawn Winston, 23
  • and Marquina Capers, 23

They’re all from Shreveport, La.

The suspects’ car was searched, and a gun was found, as well as the items from the Ulta Beauty store. The items were valued at $6,000, say Texarkana Arkansas PD.

The arrested suspects were transported and booked into the Miller County Jail where they are awaiting their court appearance.

The total charges between the five suspects consisted of Fleeing by Vehicle, Theft by Receiving with a Value Greater than $5,000, Tampering with Evidence, Obstructing Governmental Operations, and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons.

