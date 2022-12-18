Car strikes tree, injuring driver

Santa’s Toy Drive
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH — A 19-year-old Natchitoches man suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle wreck about 7:04 a.m. Sunday east of Natchitoches, authorities report.

He was driving a 2017 Honda Civic east on Louisiana Highway 494 when the car left the road on the right side, traveled through a ditch, struck a large tree and came to rest on its right side.

Natchitoches sheriff’s deputies and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS personnel had to extract the driver from the vehicle through the windshield.

EMS personnel took the man from the scene to Natchitoches Regional with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the driver was wearing his seat belt.

“Deputies remind motorists as we approach the Christmas holiday and every day to take a few seconds to put your seat belt on,” says a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office. “Wearing your seat belt can significantly reduce severe injury or death in traffic crashes.”

The crash is being investigated by troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police’s Alexandria-based Troop E.

