BRFD: 1 adult, 2 children injured in fire at apartment complex

One adult and two children were injured in a two-alarm fire on the morning of Saturday, December 17, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One adult and two children were injured in a two-alarm fire on the morning of Saturday, December 17, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials said the flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. at the Hidden Pointe Apartments on Wentling Avenue near Siegen Lane. A second alarm was called out just before 1:50 a.m.

The flames were contained to one building, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials said two children were treated for smoke inhalation, while one adult was treated for injuries suffered while trying to escape the fire.

The Red Cross assisted at least 37 residents impacted by the flames.

Investigators have not yet determined a cause for the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Heart of Louisiana: Grambling