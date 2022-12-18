BR firefighter dies after suffering medical emergency while on duty

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge firefighter died on Saturday, Dec. 17, while on duty.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Captain Walker L. Hill died after suffering a medical emergency.

Captain Hill began his career with BRFD in 1998 and was promoted to the role of captain in 2017. During his time of service, he received four lifesaving awards, two fire service excellence citations, and even helped to deliver a baby.

The public is being asked to keep Captain Hill’s family in their thoughts and prayers. BRFD officials said Captain Hill was dedicated and committed to the citizens of Baton Rouge. They added that he was a beloved father, son, and brother.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department released the following statement:

The Baton Rouge Fire Department would like to formally announce the funeral arrangements for Captain Walker L. Hill. Captain Hill’s body will be moved on Monday, December 19, 2022, from Our Lady of the Lake Hospital to Resthaven Funeral Home. The procession will begin at 10:00 AM. The procession will move from Essen to Interstate 12, Interstate 12 to Airline, Airline to Jefferson Highway. This will be the only procession. There will not be one after the service. We welcome the public to line in safe areas to show their respect. We thank the public for their patience and understanding as we move our brother to prepare him for final resting. This procession may disrupt traffic.

The funeral for Captain Walker L. Hill will take place at Istrouma Baptist Church on Thursday, December 22, 2022. The times are as follows.

Istrouma Baptist Church

10500 Sam Rushing Road

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Wake.

12:00PM Start of service.

