Two charged after child’s body found under home

(Associated Press (custom credit) | Associated Press)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST
MORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The body of a child was found under a hallway floor in Moro, Arkansas.

According to Arkansas State Police, special agents of the ASP Criminal Investigation Division were called to assist Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies at a home in Lee County Friday, December 16.

During the call, the body of a 6-year-old boy was found buried below a hallway floor in the home.

The agents are also investigating what they believe are scalp burns on a 6-year-old girl who also lived in the same home. The girl was taken to a Memphis hospital and is reported to be stable.

Ashley Roland, the mother of the children, and Nathan Bridges were arrested by ASP. The two adults are being held at the Lee County Jail.

Roland and Bridges are charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to ASP, they believe the boy died from injuries sustained within the home, possibly three months ago. The body was taken to the state medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

