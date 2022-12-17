Twenty-seven firefighters battle blaze on Clanton Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Dec. 16, the Shreveport Fire Department was called to the 1500 block of Clanton Street at 1:33 p.m. for a house fire.

When SFD arrived at the blaze, there was smoke and flames coming from the front, back, and sides of the house. Firefighters were able to go in through a front door, locate the source of the fire, and extinguish it.

It took the efforts of 27 firefighters, 9 fire units, and roughly 20 minutes to bring this blaze under control, according to SFD.

No occupants were at home at the time of this fire, and no one was injured.

The fire is still under investigation.

Investigators do not know if the home had smoke detectors or not, but residents are urged to have working detectors in their home.

The Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau provides them for free. They can be contacted at 318-673-6740.

“Be mindful of space heaters, candles, and holiday decoration safety,” said the department.

