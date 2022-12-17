Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Twenty-seven firefighters battle blaze on Clanton Street

A blaze on clanford street.
A blaze on clanford street.(KSLA)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Dec. 16, the Shreveport Fire Department was called to the 1500 block of Clanton Street at 1:33 p.m. for a house fire.

When SFD arrived at the blaze, there was smoke and flames coming from the front, back, and sides of the house. Firefighters were able to go in through a front door, locate the source of the fire, and extinguish it.

It took the efforts of 27 firefighters, 9 fire units, and roughly 20 minutes to bring this blaze under control, according to SFD.

No occupants were at home at the time of this fire, and no one was injured.

The fire is still under investigation.

Investigators do not know if the home had smoke detectors or not, but residents are urged to have working detectors in their home.

The Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau provides them for free. They can be contacted at 318-673-6740.

“Be mindful of space heaters, candles, and holiday decoration safety,” said the department.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment
SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
Man fatally shot outside bars on Youree Drive; suspect sought
SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
Police say cases are connected: two bodies found hours apart, one behind dumpster and other in drainage ditch
Sharedyjah Beard, 24.
4-year-old found roaming on College Drive; mother arrested for child endangerment
Bossier City police can be seen in the area of Traffic Street at Montgomery Street the night of...
Gunfire in Bossier City sends 3 juveniles to hospital

Latest News

SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
Police say cases are connected: two bodies found hours apart, one behind dumpster and other in drainage ditch
Police Lights
Officials identify inmate who died after struggle, shooting at St. Mary Parish courthouse
SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
Man shot and killed outside Youree Drive bar identified
(MGN graphic)
Alexandria man arrested after RADE Agents recover carfentanil