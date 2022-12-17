Tracking Monday showers; old man winter is on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Be careful what you wish for when you want it to feel like Winter, we’ll get to that in a minute. Today was a nice day with highs reaching the mid-50s and plenty of sunshine. Tonight, clear skies with lows dropping to the low-30s.

Tomorrow will see some changes but nothing major will impact the day. Highs again will reach the 50s, the mid-50s are the most likely situation for the ArkLaTex. Sunny skies all around to start but we will see cloud cover build beginning midday. Not completely overcast skies but partly to mostly cloudy going into the late afternoon. The overcast conditions will move in overnight and it won’t be quite as cold tomorrow evening, in the 40s and upper-30s.

Rain will move in Monday with highs in the low-40s, it will likely be an all-day problem seeing light to moderate showers. There is a chance you could see a wintry mix in the northern portion of the ArkLaTex. As for the extended forecast, extremely cold temperatures are on the way late this week with morning temperatures Friday easily dropping to the teens and single-digits. There is a chance for some rain and a wintry mix Thursday as the cold temperatures will be caused by a stout cold front moving trough the region. You will need to keep your pipes in mind Thursday night and Friday morning and be sure to bring in your pets, do not let them stay outside in that cold.

