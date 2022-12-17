Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Toddler hospitalized after shooting himself with gun left on bed, police said

Police say a toddler has been sent to the hospital in an accidental shooting.
Police say a toddler has been sent to the hospital in an accidental shooting.(LPETTET via Canva)
By Ben Schwartz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a child suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding a gun inside a bedroom.

According to the Bluefield Police Department, officers were called to a home regarding a 2-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg Thursday night.

Det. Kenneth Adams said the boy suffered severe bleeding and trauma to his leg. The toddler was transported to the hospital with stable vital signs.

According to Adams, the boy’s self-inflicted gunshot wound came from a 40-caliber handgun, which was left on a bed the toddler and others were playing on.

Two other children, 4 and 6 years old, also live in the home. Adams said they have since been placed in the care of another family member following a response from child protective services.

Authorities said the child’s parents will likely be facing charges stemming from the shooting.

According to Bluefield police, the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment
SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
Man fatally shot outside bars on Youree Drive; suspect sought
SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
Police say cases are connected: two bodies found hours apart, one behind dumpster and other in drainage ditch
Sharedyjah Beard, 24.
4-year-old found roaming on College Drive; mother arrested for child endangerment
Bossier City police can be seen in the area of Traffic Street at Montgomery Street the night of...
Gunfire in Bossier City sends 3 juveniles to hospital

Latest News

Representatives with Zoo Knoxville say its white rhino, Polly, has died after days of...
Zoo’s iconic white rhino, Polly, dies after days of deteriorating health
FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
Court denies move to keep COVID-19 immigration restrictions
Two students were killed and two other teens were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon near a...
2 students killed, 2 wounded in shooting near Chicago school
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 criminal charges for Trump
A blaze on clanford street.
Twenty-seven firefighters battle blaze on Clanton Street