Tiller Veterinary Clinic catches fire; employees risk lives to save animals

6 Cats, 2 dogs die in flames
Tiller Veterinary Clinic catches on fire in Waskom, Tx.
Tiller Veterinary Clinic catches on fire in Waskom, Tx.(public)
By Brittney Hazelton and Michael Barnes
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WASKOM, Texas (KSLA) - The Waskom Fire Department(WFD), Elysian Fields Fire units, and Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office all combat flames at Tiller Veterinary Clinic.

On Dec. 16, at 11:20 a.m., the WFD received a fire emergency report at the Tiller Veterinary Clinic, located at 810 Spur 156, Waskom. When they arrived they discovered the veterinary clinic in flames.

According to WFD Fire Chief James King, the employees of the vet clinic were actively trying to save animals from within the building while it was in flames. The Fire Department stopped the employees as the fire had become too dangerous.

Tiller Veterinary Clinic catches on fire in Waskom, Tx.
Tiller Veterinary Clinic catches on fire in Waskom, Tx.(public)

Most of the animals were saved, but sadly six cats and two dogs died as a result of the flames.

All employees and customers were able to evacuate safely.

One of the employees, who actively saving the animals, was transported to a hospital in Shreveport, La for smoke inhalation. She is in stable condition.

WFD says the building that caught fire is a total loss.

Tiller Veterinary Clinic catches on fire in Waskom, Tx.
Tiller Veterinary Clinic catches on fire in Waskom, Tx.(public)

In total 18 firefighters were involved in battling the flames.

The cause of the fire is currently still under investigation.

