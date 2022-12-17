Santa’s Toy Drive
Three shootings early Saturday leave 4 people wounded, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four people were injured in three separate shootings before noon Saturday (Dec. 17), New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said two men in Central City were shot around 12:53 a.m., when an unknown suspect “came up and began firing at them” in the 2200 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

One of the victims was a man whom the NOPD said sustained “at least one gunshot wound to the head.” The department provided no information on the victims’ conditions. The wounded men were 54 and 46 years old, police said.

A few hours later, at 5:26 a.m., a 39-year-old man was pistol-whipped to the face and shot in his right leg in the 2000 block of Onzaga Street in the Seventh Ward. The NOPD provided no information on the victim’s condition.

And just before noon, police responded to another male victim shot in the Seventh Ward. This victim, whose age and condition were not disclosed, was struck multiple times by gunfire at 11:57 a.m. in the 2200 block of Touro Street near its intersection with North Miro Street, police said.

