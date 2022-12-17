Sunny weekend with rain on Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Not much to talk about for today because it is going to be sunny, dry, and chilly. That’s about it. Highs today will reach the mid-50s across much of the ArkLaTex, with the wind we are expecting today it will feel a bit chillier than the measured temperature. Lows tonight get cold again, dropping to the low-30s.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day with highs in the 50s. During the afternoon hours Sunday, we will see increasing cloud cover, and overcast skies are expected overnight Sunday into Monday. Lows will drop to the 30s.

Our next weather maker moves in Monday bringing rain to the ArkLaTex. Moderate showers are expected in some places and the chance for a light wintry mix is possible in the northern portion of the region. This is not expected to be a big deal, however, we’re giving you the First Alert so you are not caught off guard. Frigid temperatures move in late next week as we head into Christmas Weekend.

