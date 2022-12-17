Shreveport Volunteer Network clears out debris, helps families in Keithville

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - After the Dec. 13 storm unleashed a tornado that ravaged Keithville, Louisiana, the Shreveport Volunteer Network (SVN) assists the community.

Many people’s lives have been devastated and homes were lost after a tornado hit the Four Forks area on Dec. 13. So, on Dec. 17, SVN came to help people put their lives back together, the organization brought chainsaws and other heavy equipment. The nonprofit also requested help from the community to assist in their SVN Four Forks Tornado Relief and Clean-up effort.

SVN worked to clean the whole community, cutting trees, removing debris, and helping families find their personal belongings that are spread out through fields and woods.

If you are interested in registering your business as a volunteer, visit www.shreveportvolunteernetwork.com or try their new SVN mobile app. On the app, you can register to volunteer or submit a request if you need assistance.

The nonprofit is also covering support by taking donations, offering rest points, supporting animal needs, and providing food and water.

To follow SVN’s recovery and relief efforts, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ShreveportVolunteerNetwork/.

