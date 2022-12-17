Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Seventh graders in Texarkana chosen to work with NASA program

By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A group of seventh-grade students in Texarkana is receiving global recognition for research on gravity’s effects on microscopic animals on earth and soon in space.

The three little scientists are Nirav Neupane, Max Gaylor, and Kevontae Espada. For the last six weeks, they’ve been researching the effects gravity has on Tardigrades, which are microscopic animals.

“We are sending eggs and specimens of these creatures to space and see how they developed in microgravity,” said Neupane.

The boys’ research is going so well that the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program has chosen their project to continue on at the International Space Station.

“I feel like our research can help further advance our knowledge of space and help us further explore space,” said Espada.

Texarkana ISD is one of 37 school districts from three countries participating in this year’s Students Spaceflight Experiments Program. Working with NASA, the program allows students to design and propose actual microgravity experiments that will be tested on the International Space Station.

“I feel like we have worked pretty hard to get to this point, and I feel like our research will really help and I feel very good that we got specifically we got selected,” remarked Gaylor.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
Police say cases are connected: two bodies found hours apart, one behind dumpster and other in drainage ditch
SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
Man fatally shot outside bars on Youree Drive; suspect sought
SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
Man shot and killed outside Youree Drive bar identified
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment
SPD investigating traffic-related death off Kings Highway

Latest News

According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Math and Science...
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies
Separate crashes in Allen Parish claimed the lives of two SWLA men Friday afternoon.
2 killed in separate Allen Parish crashes 45 minutes apart, including truck driver hit when poles came loose from trailer
A blaze on clanford street.
Twenty-seven firefighters battle blaze on Clanton Street
SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
Police say cases are connected: two bodies found hours apart, one behind dumpster and other in drainage ditch