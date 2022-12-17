Santa’s Toy Drive
Local artist staying positive after tornado slams his Gretna home, studio

An EF-2 tornado heavily damaged several homes Wednesday (Dec. 14) along 9th Street in Gretna.
An EF-2 tornado heavily damaged several homes Wednesday (Dec. 14) along 9th Street in Gretna.
By Josh Roberson
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 17, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - If you walk down 9th street in Gretna, you can almost see the exact path that the EF-2 tornado took last Wednesday (Dec. 14), and the wake of destruction it left behind. The sight can be demoralizing and depressing, but only if you let it.

“You got to look at the brighter side,” said Keith Eccles.

“Nobody (in Gretna) was killed, nobody was injured. Because when you look at what this is, just be grateful and know how blessed we are.”

The morning after the storm, Eccles and several neighbors came out to assess the damage.

Eccles is a well-known art teacher and owns an studio in the area. He said some of his art work, along with his entire back porch, were blown as far as a half-mile away.

“Well, I lost my house completely, but my art studio is right next door,” Eccles said. “I was in my art studio working on something and my father-in-law was in the house. And when this thing came through, it was literally like a bomb.

“There was a whole patio that is now sitting in front of Ruppel Middle School, 3 1/2 blocks away from here.”

Others on 9th street -- including an 81-year-old woman -- survived the tornado even as homes collapsed around them. But Eccles said the people in the community are as selfless as they come.

“It doesn’t surprise me, because here in Gretna it’s a great sense of community. And when these things happen, it really brings these people together,” he said. “So, for Miss Gwen Miller to check on me last night and then to go look at her house, it’s a miracle that anyone would have walked out of that house.”

With tough days ahead, Eccles points to a now-ironic piece of art above his door, which reads “My Own Piece of Paradise.” And he said he’ll continue to look on the bright side.

“Well, yeah ... if anything, that brings a smile to your face. Because this is what you got, right?” Eccles said. “Whatever that paradise was, you know, you can only hope to find it somewhere.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

