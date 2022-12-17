Santa’s Toy Drive
Alexandria man struck, killed by firetruck

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), Alexandria Police Traffic Reconstruction Officers are currently investigating a traffic-related death that happened near the intersection of Lee Street and Masonic Drive.

On Friday night, around 11:32 p.m., APD responded to the 2500 block of Lee Street in reference to a 50-year-old man from Alexandria that was struck by an Alexandria firetruck. Emergency services arrived soon after, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity is being withheld for now, until his next of kin has been notified by authorities.

Alexandria Police Traffic Reconstruction Officers are working to identify the next of kin. This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please call the Alexandria Police Traffic Division at (318) 441-6408, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

