3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin

Lufkin police are investigating a triple fatality accident in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a triple fatality crash in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter.

The wreck occurred at about 12 a.m. today on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.

Tyler Christian Lewis, 17, of Jasper, was southbound on South First Street in a small Honda sedan when he made a sudden lane change and was rear-ended by a Ford Bronco, Pebsworth said. Witnesses told officers that the Honda made a sudden and dramatic lane change to the left in front of the Bronco and that the Bronco could not avoid the crash. Lewis’ sedan spun into the median and came to an abrupt stop, Pebsworth said.

According to police, neither Lewis nor his six passengers were wearing seat belts. Lewis remained in the driver’s seat while his passengers came to rest in the back seat.

Three of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene while two others were flown to a Tyler hospital in critical condition, and another was treated and released from a local hospital, Pebsworth stated.

The three deceased were identified as Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage; Antownique Robertson, 18, of Carthage; and Xzavien Grimble, 20, of Jasper, according to Pebsworth.

The two critically injured have been identified as Radaysha Jackson, 18, of Kirbyville, and Reilly Brown, 19, of Carthage; they both remained hospitalized in Tyler as of 5:40 p.m., Pebsworth said.

The sixth passenger who was treated and released was identified by police as Omorion Lewis, 17, of Jasper.

The driver of the other vehicle, Michael Allman, 24, of Lufkin, was not injured in the crash, police said.

Tyler Lewis was reportedly taken into custody after being treated and released from a local hospital. As of 5:40 p.m., he remained in the Angelina County Jail on three counts of intoxication manslaughter, with bond not yet set.

Pebsworth said all of the families have been notified.

