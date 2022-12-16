Woman’s car, Christmas gifts stolen

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It’s much more than just a hunt for a car stolen overnight from the driveway of a Bossier City mother of three.

It’s also a hunt for their Christmas.

The family awoke to find their car missing ... along with Christmas presents mom had hidden in the trunk so their kids wouldn’t find them.

Now this mom is pleading for your help.

“I just didn’t think that my car would be stolen,” Naomi Hood said.

When she went to bring her daughter to the bus stop Thursday morning is when she noticed her car was gone.

“I know it’s going to come hit me,” she said. “But right now, I can’t let them see me upset because they get upset too and cry over it and I can’t do that to them.”

Hood said her purse and Christmas presents for her kids were in the car.

After reporting the theft to police, she received an alert that someone tried to use her debit car at a gas station across the river.

“I left my purse in there and one of my debit cards was used. I wasn’t so worried because I had contacted the people. I keep it locked, but I got an alert that someone tried to use it anyway and it was the gas station in Shreveport.”

Hood said she thinks someone used the key fob that she lost a few months ago to steal her 2020 Honda Civic.

This is the second time her car was stolen.

“We were on vacation a year ago. We got it back, luckily, and I felt like I was in a movie because I didn’t think that could happen. We’ve been here about a year and a half and I felt safe here and now not so sure.”

Hood said she’s hoping for a Christmas miracle.

“If they could just return it how it was. I would appreciate it.”

Hood said a surveillance camera at a store on North Market Street in Shreveport captured images of two people using her debit card.

Now she’s praying someone sees her car and calls police.

It’s a white, four-door 2020 Honda Civic. It had a couple of Graf Orthodontics magnets on the back. The license plate number is 431-EUC.

If you see the car, call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

