Well wishers pay tribute to retiring Bossier educator

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Faculty members, staffers, friends and family members paid tribute to a Bossier Parish legend in the coaching and education community Thursday.

David Thrash spent 40 years with a host of school districts in the area.

Now he’s announced that he’s retiring at the end of the month.

Thrash said it’s due to recent health issues.

“It’s been an adjustment. I miss the daily activities that go with the kids and staff. I’ve been a serving leader. That’s what I did. Make sure the kidds have everything they need. So that’s been an adjustment.”

The man who was principal of the year in 2011 believes Bossier High is the best kept secret in Bossier Parish.

“There are other things that are more important at this time,” Thrash said. “My family, daughter and grandkids and my mother. So it’s time to focus on those things.”

In addition to spending time with his family, Thrash said he plans to maybe get some hunting and fishing in, too.

