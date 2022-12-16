Staying cool into the weekend; rain returns Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday!!!! Another cold morning in the ArkLaTex and that is going to be a trend going forward for at least the next two weeks. Temperatures walking out the door this morning were in the 30s at the maximum so the jacket was definitely required. Highs today will struggle, we’re looking at the low to mid-50s for most of the region, though some of y’all in the southern portion of the region may see the upper-50s. Sunshine will greet us this morning and continue through midday, but cloud cover will build for the afternoon bringing with it a slight chance for light showers. Lows tonight will drop to the low-30s again.

Tomorrow, starting pretty cloudy but the sunshine will come out once again. Another chilly day with highs in the low-50s but it will be staying dry. Get out and enjoy the day Saturday while it is still in the 50s because next week we are going to see much cooler temperatures. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 30s again.

Sunday will be sunny and cool again with a cold evening for the start of Hanukkah festivities. Rain chances ramp back up in the ArkLaTex on Monday. Temperatures take a nosedive going into late next week and for Christmas. Also, if you’re seeing snow on Facebook, don’t listen to it.

