Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Staying cool into the weekend; rain returns Monday

By Austin Evans
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:46 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday!!!! Another cold morning in the ArkLaTex and that is going to be a trend going forward for at least the next two weeks. Temperatures walking out the door this morning were in the 30s at the maximum so the jacket was definitely required. Highs today will struggle, we’re looking at the low to mid-50s for most of the region, though some of y’all in the southern portion of the region may see the upper-50s. Sunshine will greet us this morning and continue through midday, but cloud cover will build for the afternoon bringing with it a slight chance for light showers. Lows tonight will drop to the low-30s again.

Tomorrow, starting pretty cloudy but the sunshine will come out once again. Another chilly day with highs in the low-50s but it will be staying dry. Get out and enjoy the day Saturday while it is still in the 50s because next week we are going to see much cooler temperatures. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 30s again.

Sunday will be sunny and cool again with a cold evening for the start of Hanukkah festivities. Rain chances ramp back up in the ArkLaTex on Monday. Temperatures take a nosedive going into late next week and for Christmas. Also, if you’re seeing snow on Facebook, don’t listen to it.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment
Sharedyjah Beard, 24.
4-year-old found roaming on College Drive; mother arrested for child endangerment
Bossier City police can be seen in the area of Traffic Street at Montgomery Street the night of...
Gunfire in Bossier City sends 3 juveniles to hospital
“The next phase of forensics would be to determine if there was a cause of death that was other...
Lauren Thompson’s parents say there still are so many unanswered questions
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences

Latest News

Cloudy Friday afternoon
Austin's Friday Morning Weather Update
Staying cool Friday
Staying cool this weekend with downright cold weather arriving next week
Rain chances pick up on Monday
Jeff's Thursday evening weather update
Community bands together to help and feed Keithville residents after tornado
Community coming together for Keithville