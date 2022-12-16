SPD investigating traffic-related death off Kings Highway
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene at around 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.
Officials say they are investigating a traffic-related death in the 3000 block of Creswell Avenue, near Kings Highway.
KSLA’s crew reports the coroner’s office is on the scene. A witness tells us a motorcycle was found in a ditch behind Fat Calf Brasserie.
Additional details are slim at this time and we are awaiting for more information from SPD.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.