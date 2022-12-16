Santa’s Toy Drive
SPD investigating traffic-related death off Kings Highway

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene at around 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.

Officials say they are investigating a traffic-related death in the 3000 block of Creswell Avenue, near Kings Highway.

KSLA’s crew reports the coroner’s office is on the scene. A witness tells us a motorcycle was found in a ditch behind Fat Calf Brasserie.

Additional details are slim at this time and we are awaiting for more information from SPD.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

