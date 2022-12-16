Santa’s Toy Drive
Shreveport author publishes children’s book to raise Alzheimer’s, dementia awareness

“Don’t Forget My Name” book readings scheduled Dec. 17
(Source:; Gray TV photo illustration)
(Source:; Gray TV photo illustration)(unsplash.com)
By Jade Myers
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport native Starla Collins, author of the children’s book “Don’t Forget My Name,” will have a Cookie and Cocoa book reading Saturday, Dec. 17 at Mall St. Vincent, 113 St. Vincent Ave. in Shreveport.

The first reading will be at 1:30 p.m. The second is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Coming Monday, Dec. 19 on KSLA News 12, hear from Collins about how her book is bringing awareness to children, adults and caregivers about Alzheimer’s, and dementia awareness and how it impacts families and children.

