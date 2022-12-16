Shreveport author publishes children’s book to raise Alzheimer’s, dementia awareness

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport native Starla Collins, author of the children’s book “Don’t Forget My Name,” will have a Cookie and Cocoa book reading Saturday, Dec. 17 at Mall St. Vincent, 113 St. Vincent Ave. in Shreveport.

The first reading will be at 1:30 p.m. The second is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Coming Monday, Dec. 19 on KSLA News 12, hear from Collins about how her book is bringing awareness to children, adults and caregivers about Alzheimer’s, and dementia awareness and how it impacts families and children.

